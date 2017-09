200 ಬಡ ಹೃದ್ರೋಗಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಜಯದೇವ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯಿಂದ ಉಚಿತ ಸ್ಟೆಂಟ್

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde



Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Bengaluru has organised a free angioplasty treatment and coronary stenting for the poor on October 10th and 11th in Bengaluru and 12th and 13th in Mysuru. Poor who are really in need of this treatment can contact 080-22977433