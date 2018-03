Bangalore

oi-Prasad

English summary

Adamya chetana under the leadership of MP Anant Kumar has been consistently working on the initiatives of green life and eco preservation & awareness. Eco-Chetana is one among them. Under this initiative workshops will be conducted on 25th March in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. ಪರಿಸರ ಉಳಿಕೆಗಾಗಿ ಅನಂತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರಿಂದ ಇಕೋ ಚೇತನ