ದೇವೇಗೌಡರ ಬದುಕಿನ ಒಂದೇ ಒಂದು ಕೊರಗು ಅಂದ್ರೆ...

Bangalore

oi-Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday said that his only regret was not completing full terms as prime minister of India and chief minister of Karnataka. Deve Gowda stormed to power in 1994 and served two years as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. He resigned from his post after he became the country's accidental Prime Minister in 1996.