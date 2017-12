ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ರಾಜಕೀಯ : ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ ಚಿತ್ತ ರಾಮನ್ ನಗರದತ್ತ!

Bangalore

Gururaj

Karnataka PWD minister and Close aide of chief minister Siddaramaiah Dr.H.C.Mahadevappa may contest for 2018 assembly elections form CV Raman Nagar assembly constituency, Bengaluru city. P.Ramesh is also aspirant for ticket. Dr.H.C.Mahadevappa is a sitting MLA of T. Narsipur (Tirumakudal Narsipur) Mysuru.