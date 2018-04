Bangalore

Bengaluru C.V.Raman Nagar constituency Congress leader P.Ramesh joined JD(S) on April 13, 2018. PWD minister Dr.H.C.Mahadevappa may contest for election form C.V.Raman Nagar assembly constituency.