ಮಗಳ ಜನ್ಮದಿನಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದಂಪತಿಯಿಂದ ಕ್ಯಾನ್ಸರ್ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್!

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

In a distinctive initiative, Bangalore based leading businessman Mr. Vijay Tata and his wife Mrs. Amrita Tata celebrated their daughter’s birthday in a memorable way for many. They announced the launch of their dream project, “NEW INDIA” - a self funded NGO, and gifted Rs 200 crores towards building of cashless cancer care hospital for underprivileged. Actor Emraan Hashmi graced the occasion with his presence.