ಸಂವಿಧಾನವನ್ನು ಪ್ರಶ್ನಿಸುವ ಹಕ್ಕು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ಸಿಗಿಲ್ಲ: ಅನಂತ್ ಕುಮಾರ್

Bangalore

oi-Trupti Hegde

A day after Vice President and Rajya SabhaChairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress stating that they have no right to question Constitution and democracy.