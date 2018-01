ಬಣ್ಣದ ಚಿತ್ರಗಳ ಸಂತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಿಂದೆದ್ದ ಉದ್ಯಾನ ನಗರಿ

Bangalore

ಸಚಿತ್ರ ವರದಿː ನಯನಾ ಬಿ.ಜೆ

English summary

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath organized 'Chitra Santhe' held on January 07, 2018. Chitra santhe is a day long art fair at Kumarakrupa road, Bengaluru. The number of stalls has increased by 25% compare to last year