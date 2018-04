ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಮೊಟ್ಟ ಮೊದಲ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಗೀತೆಯ ವೈಶಿಷ್ಟ್ಯ

Bangalore

oi-Trupti Hegde

English summary

Chief Electoral Officer Shri Sanjiv Kumar released the Karnataka Election Anthem on Friday. This is the first time that an anthem has been introduced in the state. The anthem is aimed at reaching out to masses on the need to vote. Unveiling the anthem, Shri Sanjiv Kumar said that the election anthem will play an important role in promoting the ethical voting and also to boost the voter turnout.