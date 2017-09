ಜೆಪಿ ನಗರದ ಶಾಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಂಬ್ ನಂಥ ವಸ್ತು ಪತ್ತೆ!

Bangalore

Suspicious object found outside a preschool in Bengaluru's JP Nagar. Police and dog squad present at the spot. Nothing found till now. pic.twitter.com/Fty2UzCJsI

A Bomb scare has been alerted in JP Nagar 6th phase, Bengaluru. Bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot along with sniffer dogs. Suspicious objects were found in front of a playhome.