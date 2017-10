ಎಕೋಸ್ಪೇಸ್ ಸರ್ವೀಸ್ ರಸ್ತೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಾಹನಕ್ಕಿಂತ ದೋಣಿಯೇ ಭೇಷ್

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

Our HSR Traffic policemen & Inspector are standing in drain water& helping commuters on the Service Road on ORR at Eco Space @hsrltrafficps pic.twitter.com/MA5ExXT2ES

English summary

Boat is better option than other vehicles in HSR layout Ecospace service road, Bengaluru. Because drainage water flowing on main road. Here is the photos, videos of situation.