ವಾಹನ ದಟ್ಟಣೆ: ಬಿಎಂಟಿಸಿ ಸಂಚಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ದಿನಕ್ಕೆ 1.5 ಲಕ್ಷ ಕಿ.ಮೀ ಕತ್ತರಿ

Bangalore

Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The city's traffic crawl is taking a tollon its public transport system with BMTC losing 1.5 lakh km per day over the past five years. Records with BMTC show the total average daily distance covered by its buses has come down from 13.1 lakh km in 2013-14 to 11.6 lakh km in 2017-18