ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ರಕ್ಷಿಸಿ ಯಾತ್ರೆ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

"Karnataka Congress government has failed to maintain law and order in the state" BJP leaders P C Mohan, Aarwind Limbavali and R Ashok and others told in Bengaluru Rakshisi(save Bengaluru) Rally on March 9th. The rally is one of BJP's elections campaign for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018.