ಪೊಲೀಸರ ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಉಡುಗೊರೆಗೆ ಜನರ ಅಚ್ಚರಿ!

Bangalore

Nayana

We have seen in our eyes security was great yes there incidents n it was controlled within mins..media was pouncing on d police..we believe in u ..Same measures will drive us towards better society

Great job, really appreciate ur effort on the eve of new year to make it peaceful!! Hats off to all those who were on duty providing security away from their loved once! 🙏🙏🙏

Congratulations for a peaceful & happy new year. The silent sacrifice of policemen in doing their duty is undefinable in words. 🙏

English summary

An unique initiative by Bengaluru police has been applauded by the general public as they has returned properties which recovered on the eve of new year day. Many citizens appreciated in their tweeter account regarding surprises given by the Bengaluru cops.