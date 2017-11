ಚಿಣ್ಣರ ಸೃಜನಶೀಲತೆಯ ಅಭಿವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗೆ ವೇದಿಕೆ ಈ 'ಮಕ್ಕಳ ಹಬ್ಬ'

Bangalore

Makkala Habba organised by @WCD_Karnataka for 4th year! Make our children feel special, Come relive your childhood @karnatakacom @GOKUpdates pic.twitter.com/9i3hqiw4tO

Karnataka women and child welfare department has organised Makkala Habba, a programme which will be creating a platform to show children's talent. The programme will be taking place from Nov 11th to 14th in Cubbon park and Bal Bhavan in Bengaluru.