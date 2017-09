ವಿಧಿಯೇ ರೂಪಿಸಿದ ಈ ವಿಶ್ವಸುಂದರಿ ಹೆಸರು ರಾಜಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ!

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Rajlakshmi- 31-year-old from Bengaluru has been juggling her professions as a dental specialist and consulting orthodontist and an assistant professor, along with also having to follow a strict diet, workout, skin and hair care plan. Rajlakshmi is all set to represent India at Miss Wheelchair World 2017.