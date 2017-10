47 ಇಂದಿರಾ ಕ್ಯಾಂಟೀನ್ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣಕ್ಕೆ ಇನ್ನೂ ಜಾಗ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿಲ್ಲ!

Bangalore

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Bengaluru BBMP Yet To Set Up 47 Indira Canteens | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on October 2, 2017 inaugurated 50 Indira Canteen's in city. BBMP yet to set up 47 canteen's in Bengaluru city.