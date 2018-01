ಗೋಪಿ-ಪುಷ್ಪಾ ದಂಪತಿ ಮಗುವಿಗೆ ಸಿಕ್ತು ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿಯ 5 ಲಕ್ಷ ರು.ಹೊಸ ವರ್ಷದ ಗಿಫ್ಟ್

Bangalore

Ramesh B

English summary

Bhurat Bangalore Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) Mayor Sampath Raj has distributed Rs 5 lakh to Gopi and Pushpa for 1st girl child born in 2018. He announced BBMP will deposit Rs 5 lakhs in joint account of municipal commissioner and 1st girl child born in 2018 in any BBMP hospital.