ದೇಶದ ಬೃಹತ್ ಅಡುಗೆ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

English summary

Young Chef India Schools 8th edition of India's largest Culinary Competition was held in Bangalore in association with International Institute of Hotel Management. Over 30000 students from more than 2500 schools across India participating for the title, a cash prize of Rs. 5,00,000 and a scholarship to study at The International Institute of Hotel Management. Mega final will be held in Delhi on April 13.