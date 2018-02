ನಲಪಾಡ್ ಗ್ಯಾಂಗ್ ದಾಳಿ ಕೇಸ್: ಇನ್ಸ್ ಪೆಕ್ಟರ್ ವಿಜಯ್ ಅಮಾನತು

Bangalore

The City Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar has ordered the suspension of Vijay Hadagali, inspector of Cubbon Park police station, in connection with the assault on 24-year-old Vidwath by Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of MLA N A Haris. Further, the case has been transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigation.