ನಾಗರಿಕರಿಂದ ತೆರಿಗೆ ಕಟ್ಟಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲು ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿಗೆ ಪುರುಸೊತ್ತಿಲ್ಲ!

Bangalore

With hardly two weeks left to avail the 5% rebate on property tax, multiple hurdles have ticked off citizens. Many BBMP ward offices which generate challans are either shut or not accepting payments due to staff crunch as most officials are on poll duty. Many banks, which should have separate counters for tax payments, are not adhering to guidelines and shooing away taxpayers citing server problems or other glitches.