"ಯೋಗಿ ಮತ್ತೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದ್ರೆ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ 'ಜೈ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮ್' ಅಂತಾರೆ!"

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

"When Yogi Adityanath came to Karnataka day before, Siddaramaiah started speaking of Hindutva. On Adityanath's 2nd visit,Siddaramaiah said 'There is 'Ram'&'Siddha' in my name'. If he comes again Siddaramaiah will definitely say 'Jai Shri Ram'" says Karnataka BJP leader Arvind Limbavali