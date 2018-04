ಅಂತೂ ಪತ್ತೆಯಾದರು ಟೊರೆಂಟೊದಿಂದ ಬೆಂಗ್ಳೂರಿಗೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದ ಅತ್ರೇಯಿ

Bangalore

oi-Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Atreyee Majumdar, the 35-year-old anthropologist who went missing from Bengaluru on April 4, has now been found. She is reportedly staying at a hotel in the city. The hotel staff informed the police that Atreyee was there. They recognised her from all the pictures of her that were being shared by her friends and family on social media.