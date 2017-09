ವಿಶೇಷ: ಗಾಂಧಿ ದನಿ ದರ್ಪಣ - ಅಮರ ಬಾಪು ಚಿಂತನ

Bangalore

ಕೆ.ವಿ ಪದ್ಮಾವತಿ

English summary

Amara Baapu Chintana, having its Registered office at Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, Karnataka is an endeavour to propagate and popularize Gandhian thoughts among the Indians in general and youth in particular. A bilingualBi- Monthly magazine, Amara Baapu Chintana, published since five years.