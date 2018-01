ಜ.8 ರಂದು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಆಳ್ವಾಸ್ ಸಾಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಕ ವೈಭವ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

English summary

A programme in which 350 students of Alvas education trust will perform many different kind of dance types will be taken place in Palace ground, Bengaluru on Jan 8th, at 6 pm to 10 pm. Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, Kannada film director will inaugurate the most famous Alvas Nudisari Virasat cultural fest.