ಅಕ್ಷಯ ತೃತೀಯ: ಚಿನ್ನದ ಮಳಿಗೆಗಳೆಡೆಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗದ ದೃಷ್ಟಿ

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Investors are always on the prowl for golden opportunities to make money. And what better occasion to turn a new leaf than the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The Hindu festival, seen as an opportune day to accumulate or begin buying different assets for prosperity, sees many potential investors flocking to buy gold or gold-related assets every year.