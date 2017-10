ಬೀದಿ ಜಗಳಕ್ಕೆ ಆಕ್ಸೆಂಚರ್ ಕಂಪನಿ ಟೆಕ್ಕಿ ಕೊಲೆ, ಆರೋಪಿ ಪೊಲೀಸರ ಬಲೆಗೆ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

Pranoy Mishra, a 28-year-old techie working with Accenture in Bengaluru, was stabbed multiple times early on Monday morning. Because his two-wheeler had scraped against another in a Bengaluru suburb. Karthik, who has a criminal record, and his friend, who were on the other two-wheeler, followed the techie and stabbed him, the police said.