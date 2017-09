ರುಚಿ ರುಚಿಯಾದ ಹಲಸಿಗೆ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರೈತನ ಹೆಸರು: ಒಂದು ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಕ್ಷಣ!

Bangalore

ವಿಕಾಸ್ ನಂಜಪ್ಪ

It was a proud moment for this farmer from Karnataka. A jackfruit was named after him as he had strived hard to preserve it. It is called the Siddu-Jackfruit. The variety was released by Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala during the inaugural of "International Symposium on Horticulture.