ಜೇನು ಸಾಕಣೆ : ದೊಡ್ಡಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರದ ರೈತನ ಸಾಧನೆ!

Bangalore

ದೊಡ್ಡಬಳ್ಳಾಪುರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Doddaballapur farmer Lakshme Gowda success story of apiculture. With 35 years of experience in the field of beekeeping, is not only a success story in apiculture Lakshme Gowda is also a resource person for agriculture university students.