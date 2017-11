ಮದ್ವೆ ಆಗ್ತೀನಂತ ಹೇಳಿ 3 ಲಕ್ಷ ಹಣ ಪಡೆದು ಪಂಗನಾಮ ಹಾಕಿದ ಅಮೆರಿಕ ವರ

Bangalore

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Koramagala young girl met Mohammad Abdul in a marriage site. both decided to marry. one day mohammad called her and says he is sending a gift. after some time a girl called her abd said she is from a corrier company and you recived 18000 us dollors (11 lack rupees). but after paying GST it will be credited to the Account. Koramangala girls deposited 3 lacks to given account then the corrier gilrs and Mohammad mobile were switched off. now Koramangala Girl ladge complaint in Police station.