ಮೂರುಕೋಟಿ ಲಲಿತಾ ಸಹಸ್ರನಾಮ ಸಮರ್ಪಣಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ರಮ

Bangalore

oi-Nayana

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

900 days long Lalita sahasranama will be concluded on April 16. Akhila Bharat Satsanga Bhajana Mahamandala has organised three crores sahasranama, one crore hanuman chaleesa and five lakhs Shankara's ashtottara at Shankara mutt in Shankarapuram.