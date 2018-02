ಸಂಗೀತ ಸಂಯೋಜಕಿಯಾಗಿ ಬಡ್ತಿ ಪಡೆದ ಗಾಯಕಿ ಮಾನಸ ಹೊಳ್ಳ

Bangalore

ಅಮರನಾಥ್ ವಿಬಿ

English summary

Singer Manasa Holla made a debut as music composer with 6 to 6 movie and the audio released by Power star Punit rajkumar on Thursday. Music director like Arjun Janya, K.Kalyan and many other celebrities blessed Manasa Holla and and appreciated her efforts.