ಗ್ರಾಮಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಕೊನೆ ಸುತ್ತಿಗೆ ಭಾರತೀಯ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರೀಯ ಸಂಗೀತ ಆಲ್ಬಂ

Bangalore

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

'Ananta Volume 1 - Maestros of India,' the official submission of The Art of Living has been accepted for consideration for nomination in the upcoming 60th Grammy awards as a 'World Music Album' & one of the tracks, Guru Stotra. Indian Classical Vocals has been entered for the "Arrangement - Instrumental and Vocals" category.