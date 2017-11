ನ.19ರಂದು ಅಂಕಿತ ಪ್ರಕಾಶನದಿಂದ ಮೂರು ಪುಸ್ತಕ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ

Bangalore

3 books will be released by Ankitha prakashana on November 19th in Vadia hall, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. Su Rudramurthy Shastry's Gowthama Buddha, K.Mukundan's Europe Pravasa and Anu Belle's Kuudpal Bhoota will be released.