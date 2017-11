ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಪೈಶಾಚಿಕ ಕೃತ್ಯ

Bangalore

Manjunatha

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

17 year old girl gangraped for 9 days in Bangalore. Girl was rescued by K.R. puram police and her statement recorded. The girl stated that one Raghavendra(26) befriended her and taken her to the lodge where she was raped by him . subsequently his friends Sagar and Manju also raped the girl. Manoranjan Das who was running the lodge also friend of Raghavendra raped the girl.