ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ದಿಟ್ಟ ಮಹಿಳಾ ರಾಜಕಾರಣಿ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ ಪರಿಚಯ

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Shobha Karandlaje is a politician from Puttur district in Karnataka and is a member of the 16th Lok Sabha. She is representing the Udupi-Chickmagalur constituency. She was a cabinet minister in the Government of Karnataka. And currently she is serving as a state general secretary of Karnataka BJP. As we are waiting for Karnata assembly elections 2018, here is her brief profile, who is one of the key persons in Karnataka politics.