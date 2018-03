ವಾಟಾಳ್ ಹೊಸ ಸಾಹಸ, ಅಸೆಂಬ್ಲಿ ಕನ್ನಡ ದನಿಯಾಗಬೇಕೆ?

Debates

oi-Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj has announced that pro-Kannada organisations along with regional Dalit and farmers’ organisations would form Karnataka Praja Samyukta Ranga ahead of assembly elections in the state. Is assembly need Vatal kind of pro Kannada MLAs needed?