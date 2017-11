ರಾಮಪ್ಪನೆಂಬ ಹಳ್ಳಿ ಮನುಷ್ಯನ ಇರುಳ ಕೊಳಲ ನಾದ, ಹಗಲಿನ ಗೇಯ್ಮೆ

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

Farmer Ramappa died at the age of 96. But he remembered by his talent. He used to play flute in nights, once finished all other works. How was his life, where he learned flute other interesting details explains One India columnist Sa Raghunatha.