ಕೇರಳದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ: ಏಳು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ರೆಡ್‌ ಅಲರ್ಟ್‌, ಶಾಲಾ ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳಿಗೆ ರಜೆ ಘೋಷಣೆ

English Summary

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam for August 2. District collector Geromic George has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges for August 2. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to be vigilant following the heavy rains in the state.