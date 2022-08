English Summary

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was hopeful of Virat Kohli making a sensational return in the Asia Cup 2022. Ganguly said that Kohli just needs practice and some game time and he will be good while hoping for a century from him. Virat needs practice and has to play more matches. He is a great player. He is playing very well but not getting a century. Hope he will make a century in this Asia Cup. I am very hopeful, He Said.