Wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, on Sunday tweeted that despite practicing and living in Delhi for the past 20 years, she had never been awarded any money by the state government, nor has she received any help till date. It is my request that you honour me just the way you honour other players, who despite being from Delhi play for a different state Divya Kakran Requested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.