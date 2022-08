English Summary

Sushila Devi has won a silver medal after losing the gold medal match to South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi. Vijay Kumar wins the bronze for India in Men's 60 KG Judo. The Indian team of Lovely Chaubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey have created history by securing India's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in lawn bowls.