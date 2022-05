ಪಡುಕೋಣೆ-ದ್ರಾವಿಡ್ ಕ್ರೀಡಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸಚಿವ ಠಾಕೂರ್ ಮೆಚ್ಚುಗೆ

English Summary

Anurag Thakur calls to utilise the State-of-the-art facilities at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence and develop more skills to compete at the International level. The Minister, while interacting with the sports persons at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence (CSE) said that the state-of-the-art facilities at this Centre should be utilised to develop more skills to compete