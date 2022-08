English Summary

A survey has claimed that not JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar but RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred choice for the post of Bihar Chief Minister. According to the C-voter survey on AajTak, 24 per cent people want to see Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of Bihar.19 per cent of people prefer a BJP leader as CM, while Tejashwi Yadav was preferred by 43 per cent of people for the post.