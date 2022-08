ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜೊತೆ ಮುನಿಸು: ಮಂಗಳವಾರ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಸಭೆ ಕರೆದ ಬಿಹಾರ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ನಿತೀಶ್ ಕುಮಾರ್

English Summary

Amid Upset With The BJP Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Called JDU MLAs And MPs Meeting On Tuesday. There are many reaseons why Nitish Kumar is upset with the BJP. the BJP-led central government's offer of token representation to allies as Union Ministers one Among Them. The JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan said the JD(U) won't join the Union Cabinet in the near future too, leading to speculation of a rift that can't be mended.