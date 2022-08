ಆಮ್‌ ಆದ್ಮಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ಮೇಲೆ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ: ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ಕೂಡ ಜೈಲು ಪಾಲಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸಂಸದ

English Summary

The BJP MP Pravesh Verma has launched a attack on the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming that party president Arvind Kejriwal may have tipped off the CBI about alleged corruption by his deputy Manish Sisodia in relation to Delhi's new tax policy. Kejriwal may have been intimidated by the growing popularity of Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain and wanted them out of his way, He said.