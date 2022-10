ಅಂಬಿಗರಹಳ್ಳಿ ತ್ರಿವೇಣಿ ಸಂಗಮದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಹಾಕುಂಭಮೇಳ, ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ ಚಾಲನೆ

English Summary

Dr. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala will inaugurate the Maha Kumbh Mela on October 14 at 11 am in Ambigarahalli, KR pet, Mandya district. The Suttur Mutt seer, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt to attend event.