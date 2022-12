ಕನ್ನಡ ಬಾವುಟ ಹಾರಿಸಿದ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲ್ಲೆ: ಮುಂದಿನ ಅನಾಹುತಕ್ಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರವೇ ಹೊಣೆ ಎಂದ ಕರವೇ

English Summary

The incident of students being thrashed for hoisting the Kannada flag in Belagavi has made headlines all over the country. It has led to tension in the border areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra. Condemning this case, pro-Kannada organizations have protested in Belgaum. Activists of pro-Kannada organizations tried to lay siege to the college. Pro-Kannada organizations have demanded that the authorities involved in this case and the accused should be dismissed from their jobs and arrested,