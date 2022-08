ತುಂಗಭದ್ರಾ ಜಲಾಶಯದಿಂದ ಭಾರಿ ನೀರು ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ: ಹಂಪಿಯ ವಿವಿಧ ಸ್ಮಾರಕಗಳು ಜಲಾವೃತ

English Summary

The water inflow to the Tungabhadra dam has been drastically increased due to incessant rain in the region. Purandara Dasa Mantap, Saalu Mantap and Dahrmika Vidhi Vidhana Mantapa have been inundated at the Unesco World Heritage Site of Hampi have come under water following the release of 1.10 lakh cusecs of water from the dam.