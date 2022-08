ಕನ್ನಡದ ಇಬ್ಬರು ಸಾಹಿತಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಅಕಾಡೆಮಿ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗರಿ

English Summary

The current series of Kendra Sahitya Akademi award has been announced Dadapeer Jyman of Hagari Bommanahalli in Vijayanagar district has been awarded the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Sahitya Akademi award and Thamanna Beegar of Sirsi-Siddapur has been selected for the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Child Sahitya Award